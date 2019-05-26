Pakistan vs Bangladesh warm-up match World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming on TV and online

Pakistan would look to shrug off their defeat to Afghanistan when they take on Bangladesh in their second and final warm-up game ahead of the main round of ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday at Cardiff.

Pakistan were on Friday stunned by Afghanistan in the first warm-up game of World Cup 2019.

Chasing a modest 263 for victory, Afghanistan’s opening batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai got them off to a blistering start before Shahidi took charge to help them cross the finish line in the final over.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, who shone in their 4-0 series defeat by England this month, continued his excellent form with the bat ahead of the World Cup scoring 112 off 108 balls but his team were restricted to a below-par 262 in 47.5 overs.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s side would look to put up a better show with both bat and ball against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would look to get rid of the minnows once and for all by producing compact performance in the World Cup.

Much would depend on the No. 1-ranked all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

First Published: May 26, 2019 13:21 IST