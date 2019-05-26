ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni gives wicket-keeping gloves to Dinesh Karthik, runs out as fielder - Watch

MS Dhoni, who will be a vital cog to Virat Kohli’s plan in the upcoming World Cup, is perhaps the best wicket-keeper going around. With super fast reflexes and immaculate game-awareness, the seasoned campaigner has rewritten the art of smart wicket-keeping.

However, in the warmup clash against New Zealand, Dhoni jogged out to field as a regular fielder and handed over the gloves to Dinesh Karthik. He did not take the field with the rest of team when India started to bowl, but came on to the field a little while later and ran across to field at the deep fine-leg and even made a couple of smart saves, much to the delight of the packed Indian crowd.

However, Dinesh Karthik was not as effective as he grassed a relatively easy catch off Kuldeep Yadav and the on-air commentators were quick to point out the absence of MS Dhoni.

India did not have an entirely good match against New Zealand as they were knocked over for 179 following which the Kiwis chased down the target with relative ease.

Kohli admitted his side couldn’t execute their plans.

“Didn’t go to plan. Good challenge up front though. We can expect that in some places in England when conditions are overcast. From 50 for 4 to get to 180 was a good effort,” Kohli said after New Zealand overhauled the 180-run target in 37.1 overs.

