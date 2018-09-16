Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Before the much-anticipated clash against India on Wednesday, Sarfraz Ahmed’s team will look for a statement victory in their first match of the tournament when they take on minnows Hong Kong in their opening clash of the Asia Cup 201, at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams have faced each other just two times in the past, with Pakistan registering comfortable wins in both the matches in 2004 and 2008 respectively. Same will be expected from the Champions Trophy 2017 winners when they take to the field against the lowest-ranked side in the competition.

Here is the vital information regarding when & where to watch, live coverage, live streaming of the opening match between Pakistan and Hong Kong:

When is Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played on September 16, 2018

Where will Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played in Dubai

What time does Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Hong Kong begin?

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Hong Kong ?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

