Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: PAK, IRE fight for pride in dead rubber

Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Both Pakistan and Ireland are already out of Super 8 contention and their T20 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday in a mere formality. But pride will be at stake in Lauderhill as both sides will look to end their campaign on a positive note. They recently met in a three-match series, where Ireland narrowly lost 1-2....Read More

Ireland also face the possibility of ending their campaign on a winless note, so that will serve as extra motivation. Meanwhile, Pakistan succumbed to a shock defeat to USA and also crumbled against India. A loss against Ireland would make their early exit worse, and rain washed away their Super 8 hopes on Friday.

Speaking after Pakistan's win vs Canada, pacer Haris Rauf said, "Obviously, you make mistakes and see those mistakes and then obviously we try to reduce the mistakes that we have made. We have T20 players, and we believe in ourselves. We will try to play good cricket in the future."