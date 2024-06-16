Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: PAK, IRE fight for pride in dead rubber
Pakistan face Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.
Both Pakistan and Ireland are already out of Super 8 contention and their T20 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday in a mere formality. But pride will be at stake in Lauderhill as both sides will look to end their campaign on a positive note. They recently met in a three-match series, where Ireland narrowly lost 1-2.
Ireland also face the possibility of ending their campaign on a winless note, so that will serve as extra motivation. Meanwhile, Pakistan succumbed to a shock defeat to USA and also crumbled against India. A loss against Ireland would make their early exit worse, and rain washed away their Super 8 hopes on Friday.
Speaking after Pakistan's win vs Canada, pacer Haris Rauf said, "Obviously, you make mistakes and see those mistakes and then obviously we try to reduce the mistakes that we have made. We have T20 players, and we believe in ourselves. We will try to play good cricket in the future."
PAK vs IRE: Conditions
It is going to be cloudy, with the temperature to be around 30 degrees Celsius. The outfield might be poor after rain on Saturday.
PAK vs IRE: Head-to-head
Pakistan lead 3-1 in terms of head-to-head vs Ireland in T20Is. The only time they faced each other in a T20 World Cup was in 2009, where Pakistan won by 39 runs.
IRE squad
IRE - Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Ross Adair
PAK squad
PAK - Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi
