Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field

    June 16, 2024 7:49 PM IST
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 36 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
    Venue : Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

    Pakistan squad -
    Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair    ...Read More

    June 16, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

    Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White (In for Craig Young).

    June 16, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi (In for Naseem Shah), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

    June 16, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    June 16, 2024 7:11 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Ireland Match Details
    Match 36 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Pakistan and Ireland to be held at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

