Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Tri-Series 1st ODI: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ match online and on TV

Both from a cricketing front and in terms of their logistical preparations for a first major ICC tournament in 30 years, Pakistan's upcoming tri-series this week involving New Zealand and South Africa will provide a lot of indications regarding what can be expected from the hosts in the upcoming month, here and in the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan's skipper Mohammad Rizwan poses for photo with the trophy of tri-nation series, in Lahore, Pakistan, (AP)

The tri-series begins with Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan team up against Mitchell Santner’s Kiwi unit, as the two teams open the doors on a newly revamped and refurbished Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It will be an important series for both captains, who head into their first major tournaments as skippers for their respective sides. Although established pros, the transition to fresh captaincy is never easy — but this series will be the opportunity to gain some much-needed momentum ahead of the key tournament.

It has been an extremely up-and-down recent period All the attention will be on the stars of the team such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and the like, but a lot could also depend on the relatively unheralded newcomers who have been backed by new cross-format head coach.

There is likely to be optimism within the Pakistan camp: in their three ODI series following the last World Cup, all within the last three months, Pakistan have travelled to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, and won all three series in fairly convincing fashion. With plenty contributing in the batting and the pace attack coming along excellently in this format, now is the time for Pakistan to assert themselves as a team looking to lift a trophy on home soil.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series match take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series match will take place on February 8, at 2:30 PM IST .

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series match take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series match be broadcast in India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series match be live streamed in India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series match will be live streamed on the Fancode website and app in India.