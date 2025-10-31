Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs SA live on TV and online

Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan will look to level the three-match series after going down by 55 runs in the first T20I against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Babar Azam's return to the T20I scheme of things ended in a damp squib as the right-hander lasted just two balls in the middle, returning to the pavilion without troubling the scores. The hosts failed to chase down 195, and no batter managed to leave a solid impression. South Africa will take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I on Friday. (AP)

Skipper Salman Agha's poor form continued from the Asia Cup, and the right-handed batter managed just two runs. On the other hand, the Proteas played a perfect all-round game as Corbin Bosch and George Linde took seven wickets between themselves as the visitors registered an emphatic win.

Earlier, South Africa posted 194/9 in the allotted twenty overs as opening batter Reeza Hendricks played a knock of 60 runs off 40 balls. A defeat in the second T20I would see Pakistan conceding the three-match series.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira(captain), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa:

When will the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on Friday, October 31, at 08:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live broadcast on any TV channel in India for the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Sports TV.