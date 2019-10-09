Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:18 IST

Toss update: Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat as the team eyes their maiden whitewash in a Twenty20 series in the third and final match against Pakistan in Lahore. Sri Lanka made five changes to check their bench strength, bringing in Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara. They replaced Minod Bhanuka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep. Pakistan left out the misfiring Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was rested. They are replaced by Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari. The visitors won the first match by 64 runs and the second by 35 runs -- both in Lahore. The final match will be a special “Pink Day” to raise awareness about breast cancer in Pakistan.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:17 IST