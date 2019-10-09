e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates

Pak vs Sl: Catch all the action of third T20I between the two teams through our live scorecard commentary.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates(AP)
         

Toss update: Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat as the team eyes their maiden whitewash in a Twenty20 series in the third and final match against Pakistan in Lahore. Sri Lanka made five changes to check their bench strength, bringing in Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara. They replaced Minod Bhanuka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep. Pakistan left out the misfiring Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was rested. They are replaced by Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari. The visitors won the first match by 64 runs and the second by 35 runs -- both in Lahore. The final match will be a special “Pink Day” to raise awareness about breast cancer in Pakistan.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:17 IST

tags
top news
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
Oct 09, 2019 20:04 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket