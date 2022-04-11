Pakistan's axed opening batsman set to play T20 match against India in July this year

With India scheduled to travel to England later this year, there is a high possibility that an opening batsman, who has been axed from Pakistan's international cricket team, might come face to face against Rohit Sharma's side. Team India will be touring England to play the pending Test match from last year, along with three ODIs and three T20Is. However, as part of two practice games, India will play Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire on July 1 and 3 respectively. Derbyshire on Monday, posted a tweet, informing about the warm-up tie and released a statement highlighting two very prominent international cricketers who will be part of the home team.

"India will travel to The Incora County Ground to face Derbyshire in a Twenty20 Tour Fixture on Friday 1 July," Derbyshire shared in a press release. "The number-one ranked T20 side in the world will continue their ICC Twenty20 World Cup preparations against a Derbyshire side, which includes the likes of Pakistan international, Shan Masood, and former Sri Lanka fast bowler, Suranga Lakmal."

In all probability, Masood will be available for the clash as Pakistan are currently not scheduled for any international assignment during the same window. During the end of the month, Babar Azam's Pakistan will play the Netherlands in an ODI series before flying to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and two Tests.

Masood last represented Pakistan in a Test match against New Zealand in January of 2021 while his previous ODI dates back to March of 2019. He has been playing the PSL and in the recently-concluded edition, Masood scored 478 runs for Multan Sultans at an average of 38.83 and a strike-rate of 138.15. Last week, making his debut for Derbyshire coached by former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, Masood scored fine knocks of 91 and 62 against Middlesex at Lord’s in a County Championship Division 2 match.