'Pakistan's cricket is far superior; India can go to hell...': Javed Miandad's scathing attack on BCCI over Asia Cup row

Former captain Javed Miandad has launched a fresh and scathing attack on the BCCI for refusing to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Miandad, who has been high critical of India's reservations of coming to Pakistan to play cricket, did not hold back after the ACC (Asia Cricket Council) approved the 'hybrid model' for the Asia Cup, as per which India will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. This proposal has not pleased Miandad, who insists that Pakistan should boycott travelling to India unless the Indian cricket team visits them to play a series.

Javed Miandad did not hold back on his criticism directed at India and BCCI.(Getty/Twitter)

"Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner. Pakistan cricket is bigger... we are still producing quality players. India can go to hell. I don't think even if we don't go to India, it will make any difference to us," Miandad told reporters.

The India-Pakistan drama isn't only confined to Asia Cup. There was plenty of hue and cry over Pakistan's participation in the World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to be held in India. Although the ICC is yet to announce the official schedule, the blockbuster India-Pakistan tie is expected to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which promises to garner world-wide attention. Besides, as per latest reports, the PCB's analytical team has suggested that Pakistan shouldn't play their World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai's spin-friendly surface.

Miandad however, reckons Pakistan should take a firm stance and refuse unless the BCCI sends its team first. It is to be noted that India last toured Pakistan for a series back in 2008 for the Asia Cup relations between the two nations started to turn sour after 26/11. The last bilateral series between the two nations dates back to 2012-2013 when Pakistan toured India for a three-ODI series in December-January.

"I always say one can't choose its neighbours, so it is better to live by cooperating with each other. And I have always said cricket is a sport which brings people closer to each other and can remove misunderstandings and grievances between countries. It was on the cards that they would again not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is time we also take a strong stand now," he pointed out.

