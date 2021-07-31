Pakistan's Kamran Akmal reacts to India batsman Sanju Samson's poor show in Sri Lanka

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has expressed his disappointment over Sanju Samson’s dismal batting show in the three-match T20I series that Sri Lanka won 2-1 on Thursday. A depleted Indian team had only five batters available for the final two games but none of them could stand against the host bowling attack. Two out of five batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson were out for a duck in the 3rd T20I while only one – Ruturaj Gaikwad – scored in double digits.

India were restricted to 81/8 – their third-lowest team total in T20Is – and in reply, the Lankans won the match by 7 wickets and also sealed the series 2-1.

Sanju continued to disappoint his fans as he surrendered to Wanindu Hasaranga’s leg-spin and missed the final opportunity to prove his worth before the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. In his YouTube video, Akmal said that the Indian batsman couldn’t have got a better chance to show his talent.

“There were a lot of expectations from Sanju Samson to perform and take India out of the pressure situation. He has ample experience having scored three hundreds in the IPL and also has experience of playing domestic cricket. But unfortunately, in international cricket, we aren’t able to see the focus and shots that he shows in the IPL. He couldn't have got a better opportunity to prove himself," Kamran Akmal stated.

The Pakistan cricketer heaped praise on Hasaranga who finished the T20Is as the highest wicket-taker and received the Player of the Series. Akmal highlighted the Lankan spinner’s ability to pick wickets in the middle overs.

“Since the time Hasaranga arrived in Sri Lankan cricket, he is dominating world cricket. At home, in the West Indies and in Pakistan too he was picking wickets. It is a good thing for Sri Lanka cricket that after Muralitharan there is come a spinner who can pick wickets in the middle-overs,” Akmal concluded.