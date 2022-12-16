Pakistan's star batter Azhar Ali announces international retirement: 'I realised this is the right time for me'

Pakistan's star batter Azhar Ali announced his retirement from international cricket during a press conference on Friday. Azhar confirmed that Pakistan's third and final Test of the series against England would be his last international appearance for the side. The former Pakistan captain has represented the side in 96 Tests so far, and made 53 ODI appearances for the side.

“It has been a great honour and privilege for me to represent my country at the highest level,” Azhar said in a statement. “Deciding on when to call it a day is always tough, but, after contemplating deeply, I realised that this is the right time for me to retire from Test cricket.

“There are many people who I am grateful to in this strenuous, yet beautiful journey. I want to make a special mention of my family without whose sacrifices; I would not have been where I am today. My parents, wife, siblings, and children have been my strength throughout.

“I have been blessed to share dressing room with some of the most outstanding cricketers with whom I share a strong bond. I feel much richer by calling these people my friends. I am also blessed to have played under some wonderful coaches to whom I will always remain grateful," Azhar said.

Azhar further said that leading the Pakistan side was a “matter of great pride” for him.

“I retire from international cricket as a fulfilled cricketer who ticked most of the goals he had set for himself. Not many cricketers go on to lead their countries, and that I was able to captain Pakistan is a matter of great pride for me. From being a kid who started as a leg-spinner to becoming a mainstay in the Test batting line-up, I had the loveliest moments of my life that I will cherish forever,” said Azhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON