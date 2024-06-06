 Pakistan's team hotel shifted in New York ahead of India clash at T20 World Cup after complaint from PCB; here's why | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan's team hotel shifted in New York ahead of India clash at T20 World Cup after complaint from PCB; here's why

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 06, 2024 09:19 PM IST

Pakistan's team hotel was shifted at the request of PCB right before the side's clash against India in T20 World Cup.

The ICC has responded to a complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by relocating the Pakistan cricket team to a more convenient hotel in New York ahead of their T20 World Cup matches. Initially, the team faced a 90-minute drive to the Long Island stadium in Westbury, but after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, they were moved to a hotel just five minutes away from the venue.

Pakistan's Babar Azam during the practice session(Action Images via Reuters)
Pakistan's Babar Azam during the practice session(Action Images via Reuters)

According to AP, a source at PCB confirmed the change and highlighted the importance of minimising travel time for the players' comfort and preparation. This adjustment ensures Pakistan is better positioned for their crucial match against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Also read 'Kohli ko bowling do': Fans bring back famous Virat chant at T20 World Cup as India star fields near boundary

This move comes amid concerns from other teams about travel logistics in New York. The Indian team, which is also playing its group games in the city, is staying in a hotel just ten minutes from the stadium. India have already secured a victory in their first match at this venue, further underscoring the benefits of reduced travel time.

Similarly, the Sri Lankan team has voiced dissatisfaction with their accommodations. After being bowled out for a mere 77 runs against South Africa, they attributed part of their struggle to the long commute from a hotel more than an hour away from the stadium. This feedback likely influenced the ICC's decision to address Pakistan's concerns promptly.

Pakistan will arrive in New York after their opening Group A match against co-hosts United States in Dallas on Thursday. The team will be keen to ensure optimal performance in their high-stakes games, especially the highly anticipated clash with India, a fixture that always draws significant attention and pressure.

India begin strongly

Team India made a strong start to its T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday, cruising past Ireland by 8 wickets in New York. A brilliant bowling effort led by Hardik Pandya (3/27) helped India bowl the side out for just 96 before the men in blue chased the target down in 12.2 overs on a tricky surface.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, USA vs PAK Live Score track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Pakistan's team hotel shifted in New York ahead of India clash at T20 World Cup after complaint from PCB; here's why

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On