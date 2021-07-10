Pakistan's Wahab Riaz reacts after being denied entry into the United Kingdom for The Hundred

Wahab Riaz was set to be a part of The Hundred cricket tournament. English cricket board is organising the newly-launched event where several foreign cricketers will come in to play in the 100-ball tournament. Pakistan cricketers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir are contracted to play in The Hundred but some might miss the tournament as they are due to play West Indies for their national team.

Another Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz is also scheduled to play in the tournament but is facing difficulties getting into the United Kingdom. Wahab was denied entry into the United Kingdom after reaching there without a valid work permit.

Pakistan's experienced fast bowler will know next week when he can go to England again to participate in the inaugural tournament, The Hundred, a brainchild of the English cricket board.

"My work permit number has been issued but I will know by next week when I can leave again when I get my proper work permit visa," Wahab said.

The pacer, currently out of the Pakistan team, said a misunderstanding over the visa had caused the problem for him and he was sent back from the airport.

Wahab was signed on as a replacement for Shaheen Shah Afridi by the Birmingham Phoenix franchise.

Shaheen, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir were the Pakistani players signed up for the tournament, but the first two are now unavailable due to national duty with the Pakistan team in the West Indies.

(with PTI inputs)