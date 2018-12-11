Panel to select women’s coach not approved by me, will approach Amicus: Diana Edulji

The rift between Committee of Administrators (CoA) members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji is getting more evident by the minute. Having already told Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri and GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim to stop all process of selection of the next India women’s coach, Diana has now said that the press release sent by Rai, through the BCCI, to announce the ad hoc committee to conduct the interviews of the eligible candidates for the selection of Head Coach for Team India (Senior Women) doesn’t have any standing.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Diana said that the process cannot be considered legitimate until and unless both the CoA members permit the formation of the committee to conduct the interviews of the applicants. She said she will be approaching the Amicus.

“I have been left with no option but to speak with the Amicus about this. This committee has not been approved by me, an equal member of the Supreme Court appointed CoA,” she said, making it clear that unilateral decisions cannot be taken by an individual when it is a two-member committee.

The panel as released by the BCCI consists of legendary Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

The interviews will be conducted on December 20 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai as per the mail, but there seems to be more drama in store before the coach controversy comes to an end.

Diana, who is one half of the two-member CoA, had proposed that the team continues with Ramesh Powar as the coach at least till the New Zealand tour next month. This after Indian T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and T20 deputy Smriti Mandhana had written to the BCCI to let Powar continue as the coach of the team keeping in mind the upcoming tournaments and the next WT20.

But Rai shot down the request and asked BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim to go ahead with the selection process.

