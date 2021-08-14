Pant kept telling Siraj 'don't take it': Gavaskar addresses India's DRS woes, names player who should call for reviews

While India have got most things right in the ongoing Test series against England, the one area they need to work on in the Decision Review System. India have been pretty average with their DRS calls, and this came to light on day 2 of the second Test at Lord’s when Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli combined to burn two reviews in quick succession.

In the 21st and 22nd over of the England innings, Siraj rapped England captain Joe Root on the pads and immediately went up. The original decision was not out, but Kohli went upstairs. While the first appeal appeared close – still the ball tracker showed it missed the leg-stump – the second appeared not out to the eye at the very time of impact. Once again, a confident Siraj tried to persuade Kohli into taking the review, even as Rishabh Pant tried to convince him not to. In the end, Kohli believed Siraj and two reviews were wasted just like that.

Also Read | VIDEO: Crowd hurl bottle corks near Rahul, Kohli signals him to throw it back

Seeing this unfold, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar addressed India's DRS woes, saying that going forward, it should be the wicketkeeper, and in this case Pant, who should decide on the referrals.

"I believe only the wicketkeeper should decide whether it’s worth going for a DRS, because every bowler thinks the batsman is out. Similarly, a batsman when given out LBW thinks he might be not out. The first one was a bit close, but on the second appeal, Rishabh Pant was constantly saying ‘don’t take it, don’t take it,’ but at the last second, Kohli reviewed," Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network.

Also Read | 'Dravid told me 'you won't even give me time to put my pads on'': Sehwag recalls 1st Test innings as opener in England

Gavaskar feels the reason Kohli was tempted to take the two reviews was because of the batsman it was against. Root came out to bat at 23/2 and he hadn’t added much to the score when the appeals took place, and if India were to snare his important wicket, they believed there could have been an opening. With only one review left, Gavaskar reckons India will have to be mighty careful with it.

"If you have to take the review, you need to think what the situation and who the batsman is. Virat Kohli probably thought that if India can get Joe Root early, we can get the rest of the batsmen out quickly," the former India captain pointed out.