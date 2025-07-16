Pant, the keeper of India’s hopes

Mumbai: As it often happens during a long Test series, the heavy workload gradually starts taking a toll as the days progress. Expectedly after three Tests — all of which went into the fifth day, there are quite a few bruised bodies in both India and England camps. Rishabh Pant in action during the Lord’s Test. (Action Images via Reuters)

Test cricket is the most demanding of formats and the first three matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy have been gruelling, high-intensity contests that demand full commitment.

The nine-day break ahead of the fourth Test will see players rest their mind and limbs. But, whether even this recovery period is enough for key players Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep is something the Indian camp will be sweating over.

Pant injured his finger while keeping wickets in the first innings and Akash Deep was seen gingerly walking off the field during the second innings accompanied by the team’s physio for treatment. The reason for Akash Deep’s discomfort is not known as he returned to the field soon after and came out to bat as a night watchman on the fourth evening. While Bumrah’s workload management will come into focus again.

Even though India suffered a narrow defeat in the third Test, they would be happy with their combination at Lord’s. Ideally, they would want to retain the same eleven for the fourth Test in Manchester.

Captain Shubman Gill is optimistic Pant will be fit in time. “Rishabh went for scans and there is no major injury there,” Gill told reporters. “I think he should be fine for the next Test match.”

That ‘should be’ needs to be erased and replaced with certainty as quickly as possible.

Pant is simply irreplaceable. He is not only the first choice keeper, he is also the form batter of the side along with captain Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul and he spooks England.

The dashing Delhi cricketer didn’t keep wickets after the injury and was in pain even while batting. Dhruv Jurel came on as a substitute to perform the keeper’s role. And, looks a like-for-like replacement for Pant but in actuality, that is a big ask.

Pant started with a superb showing at Headingley smashing back-to-back hundreds. He followed it up with a 58-ball 65 in the second innings at Birmingham when the team needed quick runs to contribute to India’s fine victory. Most of all he underlined his status as India’s X-factor in the third Test at Lord’s where he again produced a highly skilful effort of 74. It was his run-out in the first innings that proved to be the turning point of the game.

The first two Tests were played on docile tracks and almost every batter made the most of it. In the Lord’s Test played last week, the players were greeted with a lively track offering movement to the pacers. Braving the pain in his injured finger, Pant still was in his elements, comfortably negotiating the extra movement and zip on offer at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

After taking over the gloves, Jurel was competent behind the stumps but keeping in England is a unique challenge. The stumpers from the subcontinent are used to gathering deliveries coming straight at them, in English conditions the ball can wobble and deviate late, calling for alertness and adjustments. At Lord’s, Jurel was safe in his off-side collection but had trouble gathering the ball down the leg-side. There were 25 byes in the second innings.

Ahead of the series in an interview with HT, former India keeper-batter Farokh Engineer who has played a lot of county cricket for Lancashire, had warned the keepers about the challenge.

“The ball moves a lot (in England) in the air and off the pitch depending on the humidity and climatic conditions. When you are keeping wickets also you have to watch the ball right into your gloves, which you don’t have to in India, you can just anticipate it. But over here you got to watch it, right till it lands into your gloves. In case there is a deviation (the ball swerves in the air) you can miss it,” said Engineer.

Leadership role

With a new leadership group in place, Pant has been donning dual hats in the series being the vice-captain as well, having struck a good partnership with captain Shubman Gill. Their chemistry has been on show in the first three Tests, constantly discussing the flow of the game and strategy.

“I think me and Shubman have a really good camaraderie off the field. If you’re good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field as well. That is something I’ve always believed,” said Pant before the Lord’s Test. “Me and him, we gel really well together.”

Also important for India is how Pant always goes for the win. There isn’t a negative bone in his body and that can rub off on the rest of the team as well.

With the series on the line, the visitors will be tested in every way possible at Old Trafford and they certainly can’t afford a leadership vacuum.