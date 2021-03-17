Parthiv Patel explains how Mumbai Indians have all bases covered by roping in Piyush Chawla ahead of IPL 2021
- Chawla who last played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, will don the MI jersey for the first time in his career in IPL 2021. The experienced leg-spinner who was played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, was bought by MI for a hefty INR 2.4 crores in the auctions earlier this year.
The addition of Piyush Chawla will cover the only gap Mumbai Indians had in their squad, feels former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel. The left-hander said the defending champions will once again be one of top contenders to lift the Indian Premier League when the 14th edition of the tournament kickstarts from April 9.
"I don't think it is a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians, because, if you look at the Mumbai Indians squad last year, there was only one thing which everyone could notice - they didn't have an experienced spinner. They have Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, but they needed someone experienced, and that's what Mumbai Indians did in this auction," Patel said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.
"They got Piyush Chawla, a very experienced campaigner in IPL. He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket or on slow and low wickets. So, I think Mumbai Indians have covered all the bases. It depends on where they are playing so it won't be a disadvantage. That's what champions can do, even after winning a tournament they try and fill spots and that's exactly what Mumbai Indians have done," he added.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad.
The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue. One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.
