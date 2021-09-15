‘Glenn Maxwell, we all know what he could do’: Parthiv Patel explains what brings the best out of the RCB all-rounder

Parthiv Patel, former Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman, opined that current RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is at his lethal best when he is allowed to play freely.

While speaking on Star Sports' show Game Plan, former India cricketer Parthiv stated that there are some players who like to flourish in a certain atmosphere and Maxwell is one of them. Adding further to the point, he lauded the RCB management for letting Maxwell be himself.

"I think there are certain players; they flourish in a certain atmosphere. I think, sometimes, you do not put a lot of pressure on them; you just allow that player to be what they are, and sometimes that makes a big difference to the player psyche," Parthiv said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

"I think you will have to give a pat on the back to RCB's management here. Glenn Maxwell, we all know what he could do, but then to allow him to be what he is and just be as free as possible. So, you will have to give the credit to RCB's team management here for allowing him to play the way he wants to."

Australia all-rounder Maxwell reckons that playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the T20 World Cup will give ample time to Australian batsmen to get used to the conditions in the UAE.

Australia has been drawn in a tough group in the Super 12 stage alongside defending champions West Indies, world number one England and South Africa.

"The fact we've got a lot of guys going over for the IPL as a preparation, get a few games in those conditions, it's going to do wonders for our batters. Our bowlers are going to be up and firing by the time the tournament starts. I can assure you everyone is looking forward to hitting the ground running over there," Maxwell told icc-cricket.com.

"The tournament being in UAE probably levels the playing field a little bit. Probably makes it a little bit easier for there not to be as much of a home ground advantage. For the IPL to be there to have a lot of international players that are potentially going to be in that World Cup over there playing, I think it's probably levelled the playing field a fair bit," he added.

(With agency inputs)