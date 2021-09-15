7 boundaries, 10 sixes: AB de Villiers slams a cracking century in RCB’s intra-squad practice match - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which begins on September 19 in Dubai. The team is scheduled to square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday and the players are leaving no stone unturned to gain two more points to consolidate their position on the points table.

While captain Kohli and the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Dan Christian are in quarantine, the rest of the players took the field for a practice game. They were divided into two teams – RCB A and RCB B, led by Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal respectively.

Patel’s RCB A, that had AB de Villiers, won the toss and opted to bat. They went off to a solid start but lost a wicket early. De Villiers and Mohammad Azharudden then stitched a massive partnership for the second wicket as the former reached his fifty in the seventh over.

The dynamic South African batsman continued his fireworks, scoring 104 off 46 deliveries. His knock was laced with 7 boundaries and 10 sixes. Azharudden also blasted 66 runs of 43 ball, including 3 sixes and 4 boundaries, as RCB A set a 213-run target for RCB B to chase.

“When we arrived and I got out off the bus, I thought it's crazy that we're trying to play a cricket game in the middle of the day. Luckily the breeze came up, I told Azharudeen that it's much better now and the pitch will get flatter. We had fun out there, I'm pleased with the runs on the board. It was very stretchy for the first 20 balls out there,” said De Villiers after scoring a magnificent hundred.

In reply, captain Padikkal and KS Bharat provided a rollicking start to RCB B in the chase. The latter played a solid innings of 95 runs off 47 balls while the skipper contributed with a 21-ball 36. The contest turned interesting towards the end as Padikkal’s team three runs off the final two deliveries. However, they finished the chase with a boundary and won the game by 7 wickets.