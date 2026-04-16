Pat Cummins cleared for IPL return in major SRH boost, eyes late-April comeback vs Rajasthan Royals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) table is beginning to take shape with back-to-back action for fans, but injuries have so far played spoilsport for every franchise in their build-up to the campaign. There are already growing concerns around workload management between the demanding franchise leagues, which expect returns from their overseas investments, and the national cricket boards, which are focused on preserving the long-term future of their key players ahead of a packed international season. Pat Cummins likely to feature in RR game next week (AFP)

Pat Cummins, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had been ruled out with a lumbar stress reaction, has now announced his return and will be available for the remainder of the season. This comes after positive scan results in Sydney, where he received medical clearance to bowl without restrictions. The skipper is now targeting a comeback against Rajasthan Royals in the latter half of April, following his arrival in India on April 17, as revealed in an Instagram post during his family holiday in the Blue Mountains.

“We’re fortunate that Pat has been around the group and has been able to have conversations with Ishan Kishan about his captaincy style,” head coach Daniel Vettori said.

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SRH, who currently sit fourth on the table, have had a mixed start under interim captain Ishan Kishan, with two wins in five matches. Cummins’ absence has left a significant gap. Despite flashes of brilliance with the bat, their bowling has been inconsistent, most notably in failed attempts to defend 200-plus totals in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and against Punjab Kings. Their revival came in a recent 57-run win against a fearless RR batting lineup, where debutant Praful Hinge impressed with figures of 4/34.

The return of their skipper could not have come at a better time for SRH as they push to secure a spot in the qualifiers.

Cummins, who picked up the injury following the West Indies tour in 2025, last featured against England in the third Test of the Ashes in Adelaide, where he led from the front with six wickets. He also missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia were knocked out early in the group stage.

Cummins’ return also hands a major boost to Cricket Australia ahead of a long Test season featuring series against Bangladesh, South Africa and New Zealand, the 150th Anniversary Test against England, and a high-stakes away tour to India — a run that could ultimately decide their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.