Pat Cummins' cold-blooded 'World Cup 2023' throwback provokes Indian fans: 'We paid him 20 crore in return'

Australia skipper Pat Cummins added salt to the Indian cricket fans' wounds from last year as he revealed his favourite memory in India. Cummins, who is currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024, hosted an Ask me a question session on Instagram as one fan asked him about his favourite memory in India. Pat Cummins led Australia to ODI World Cup glory last year.(REUTERS)

Cummins posted the photo of the Australian team celebrating the ODI World Cup 2023 triumph over India in the final.

The premier pacer led the Aussies to their record-extending sixth World Cup trophy on November 19 with a clinical 6-wicket win over India in front of a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The fans on social media reacted to Cummins' Instagram story.

The Aussie team put up a collective effort and outclassed India, who were enjoying an unbeaten streak before the final, as Cummins also managed to silence the Ahmedabad crowd by dismissing the hosts' best batter Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Cummins has also been impressive in his first stint as captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad thus far. He has led the Orange Army to three wins in five matches. SRH edged past Punjab Kings in their last match which was a last-ball thriller.

After the win over PBKS, Cummins said it was a great game of cricket and despite PBKS bowling well in the start, SRH did well to reach 182 and defend it. He also pointed out that the 'Impact Player' rule deepens the batting.

"If you get 150-160, you are going to lose nine out of ten games anyway. We knew the new ball was going to be a key time. We were pretty happy (with our score). We saw what happened with the new ball for them, so thought if me and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) could start off with a wicket of wickets, it would be good. We have plenty of left-armers and right-armers, so just trying to give the bowlers the best chance of success," Cummins said after the clash in Chandigarh.

SRH will next clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Cummins and Co will enter the match as the favourites as RCB have been struggling miserably this season and currently placed at the bottom of the points table.