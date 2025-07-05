Pat Cummins gets shoutout for Krrish 4 casting after man of steel catch to dismiss WI batter: ‘Hrithik can consider...’

One of the best bowlers in the world across formats, a captain who has made a habit of winning everywhere he goes, and a capable batter as well down the order — there isn’t much that Pat Cummins can’t do. When you sprinkle in the kind of athleticism and fielding he showed off at the St George’s Stadium in Grenada on day two of Australia’s second Test match vs West Indies, it’s hard to come up with a better all-round cricketer. Pat Cummins celebrates with his teammates after taking a remarkable catch to dismiss Keacy Carty.(AP)

Coming on as first-change bowler and delivering his very first spell of the match, Cummins steamed in to bowl just his second delivery of the innings. On strike was the number three batter Keacy Carty, whose inside edge jammed into his pad and looped in the air towards short leg. Most fast bowlers, after falling off towards the off-stump, would bail out and give out on that catch pretty early — but not Cummins.

The Aussie skipper got the attention of the Indian cricket fans as he got shoutouts to get cast in Bollywood movies after his heroic catch went viral.

In a special moment, Cummins sensed the arc of the ball and went after it full-blooded, before putting on a total forward dive with one arm outstretched. It was perfectly timed, as Cummins remarkably extended enough to get his hand to the ball just in time, centimetres off the turf. Remarkably, the Australian captain held on, sliding and already celebrating a masterful catch.

Australia narrowly ahead but Windies fight back

If you want an indication of just how ridiculous this catch was, particularly from a 6’4 fast bowler, just take a look at Keacy’s reaction — one of bewilderment and bemusement, almost as if he is saying to himself ‘of course he did’. The Australian team didn’t care, congregating around their captain to celebrate one of the better catches in recent memory.

Cummins’ dismissal of Keacy brought the Windies to 40/2, and while a couple of partnerships formed, nobody except Brandon Campbell (75) was able to cross the half-century mark for the Windies before they were dismissed for 253 all-out. This left them 33 runs behind Australia’s first innings effort.

However, some late joy for the Windies in Grenada late in the day, as they sparked two quick wickets, with Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja both accounted for within a brief opening burst from Jayden Seales. Australia at 12/2 at stumps on day 2.