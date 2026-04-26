‘My new favourite player’: Pat Cummins goes gaga after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi knocks the stuffing out of SRH

With each passing day, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stature continues to rise. The 15-year-old sensation smashed his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Saturday as he surpassed the three-figure mark against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The left-hander lasted 37 balls in the middle, scoring 103 runs with the help of 5 fours and 12 sixes; however, his knock went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the daunting total of 228 to defeat the Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot. (PTI)

Just like he showed no respect to Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, the same was the case with Pat Cummins, the SRH captain. Sooryavanshi smacked a six off the first ball he faced of the Australian Test and ODI captain. In the match against SRH, Sooryavanshi faced just four balls against Cummins, scoring eight runs, including one six and two singles.

It's now safe to say that Cummins is a fan of Sooryavanshi after the carnage he witnessed first-hand in Jaipur. The seasoned pro had high praise for the youngster, saying the batter from Samastipur, Bihar, is his “new favourite player.”

Also Read: 1,169.6% profit on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A 15-year-old is making franchise market equations look absurd “I think he's my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, it's great to watch. It's good fun,” Cummins told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“You have to be right on the money as a bowler. If you are not, it's going a long way. It's impressive. He has had a great start to his career, and yeah, I like the way he plays. Takes the game on,” he added.