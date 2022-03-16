'So Pat Cummins is Thor': Aussie captain performs groundsmen duties, hammers pitch during 2nd Test - WATCH

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was seen performing ground staff duties as he hammered the landing region of the pitch during the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi, which ended in a draw.

The incident took place midway during the 53rd over of the Pakistan second innings bowled by Cameron Green. A video of the moment was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, in which Cummins can be seen beating the pitch with a hammer while surrounded by his teammates and umpire.

The match, which was dominated by Australia in the first three days, saw a captivating finish with captain Babar Azam leading Pakistan's fight. The 27-year-old fell short from a well deserved double century as he was dismissed on 196 by Nathan Lyon.

The captain however did his job as Pakistan escaped a draw after being handed a 506-run target - the highest fourth innings chase in Test cricket history.

He found great support from opener batter Abdullah Shafique, who scored 96 in the second innings and stitched 228-run stand with Babar for the third wicket.

Rizwan then took responsibility and scored an unbeaten 104 off 177 balls to help his side salvage a draw.

Pakistan were batting at 443/7 when umpire closed play in the final day.

The three-match currently stands at 0-0, with the first two contests ending in a draw. The third and final Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting from March 21.

