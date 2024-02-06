Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith return but Mitchell Marsh remains captain as Australia name squad for NZ T20Is

Australia named a full-strength squad Tuesday for three Twenty20 games in New Zealand this month as they ramp up preparations for the World Cup. Australia's Mitchell Marsh(AFP)

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Steve Smith will all return after being rested for their upcoming three-match home series against the West Indies, which starts in Hobart on Friday.

"The next six games will provide us the opportunity to start shaping what we think our World Cup squad will look like and potential roles within that," said chief selector George Bailey.

"We will also fully utilise the opportunity to monitor and watch the performances of the Australian players in the IPL (Indian Premier League) immediately preceding the World Cup."

It will be another big opportunity for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to establish himself as the full-time captain. Marsh was named captain of Australia's T20 side for the first time in the South Africa tour. While he is the frontrunner to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup, Cummins can't be ruled out as a contender, especially after what he did with the ODI side in the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

The games in Wellington and Auckland from February 21-25 are the last in the format for Australia before the World Cup, which the United States and West Indies co-host in June.

Australia T20 squad for New Zealand series: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa