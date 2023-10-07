Pat Cummins provides crucial update on Stoinis' availability for India clash at 2023 WC; reveals another injury scare

Australia's skipper Pat Cummins revealed on Saturday that leg-spinner Adam Zampa was hit with injury scare ahead of the side's opening clash in the 2023 World Cup against Australia. During a routine swimming session, leg-spinner Adam Zampa encountered an unusual mishap when he inadvertently collided with the pool wall, resulting in a noticeable bruise on his face. Nonetheless, captain Pat Cummins swiftly reassured everyone that there is no cause for alarm regarding the leg-spinner's condition. Australia's Pat Cummins during the captain's day(REUTERS)

This incident comes at a time when Australia is already grappling with concerns over Marcus Stoinis' hamstring injury. With their upcoming match against India looming, Zampa's role as a spinner in Chennai is of significant importance.

“He swam into the pool wall apparently, he said,” Cummins laughed as he talked about the spinner.

“He had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam straight into the step of the pool.

“He’s all good, just a little bit sore, so had a pretty quiet week too.”

Earlier, Cummins kept his cards close to the chest when pressed about Stoinis' availability. "We'll announce a team tomorrow at the toss. Stoinis, yeah, still touch and go. He's going to have a run out soon, but probably up against it. He's got to jump through a few hoops. Yeah, we'll see," said Cummins.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Stoinis, the Aussie captain remained relatively calm, as he highlighted the team's impressive roster of all-rounders who can readily step in to fill the void if needed. Australia have a vast array of all-rounders like Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell, whom Cummins referred to as invaluable assets.

"I think in one-day cricket more than any other formats you need all-rounders -- you've got to try and find 50 overs.

"So, we feel really blessed to have people like Cam (Cameron) Green, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell in the side. They're like gold. It means you can bat deeper so we feel in a really good place," Cummins said.

Hopes from Mitchel Marsh

The Aussie skipper also expressed hope that Mitchell Marsh would deliver a standout performance in the World Cup as Australia seeks its sixth World Cup triumph.

"First of all, just his size. He's huge. He's super powerful, can clear the ropes easily. He had an amazing T20 World Cup in 2021. He's one of those guys that is intimidating to bowl to.

"Top of your mark, you look and it's a big human on the other end and you know he can hit the ball a long way. Hopefully, you see plenty of that in this series," he added.

