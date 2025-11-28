Pat Cummins ruled out of day-night Ashes Test, Australia name unchanged squad

Australia suffered a significant setback ahead of the second Ashes Test as captain Pat Cummins was officially ruled out on Friday, forcing the hosts to continue under the leadership of stand-in skipper Steve Smith for the day-night clash in Brisbane starting December 4. Cricket Australia confirmed that despite Cummins’ absence, the selection panel has opted for stability, naming an unchanged 14-member squad for the crucial fixture. Australia's Pat Cummins(AP)

Cummins, who missed the opening Test due to injury, watched as Smith guided the side to an eight-wicket victory at the Gabba, giving Australia a 1-0 advantage in the five-match series. The fast bowler is set to travel to Brisbane and remain with the squad as he continues his recovery, with hopes high that he will return in time for the third Test in Adelaide from December 17.

On Friday morning, Cummins was seen bowling to Smith during a demanding training session at the SCG — an encouraging sign, though not enough for the selectors to risk him in the pink-ball encounter.

With both Cummins and Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) unavailable, the responsibility of leading Australia’s pace attack will once again fall on Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Brendan Doggett, who impressed with a five-wicket haul in Perth, is expected to complete the pace trio.

The selectors will monitor opener Usman Khawaja, who experienced back spasms during the first Test but has retained his place in the squad. Should Khawaja prove unfit, the team has cover in Beau Webster and reserve batter Josh Inglis, while left-hander Jake Weatherald also provides top-order reinforcement.

Australia’s squad for the second Test: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

With Smith continuing to lead and a largely settled squad backing him, Australia will look to build on their early momentum and push England further onto the back foot under the bright lights in Brisbane.