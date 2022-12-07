Pat Cummins ruled out, Steve Smith to lead Australia in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Steve Smith will return as Australias captain after Pat Cummins ruled out of the second Test match against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval with a quadricep strain. Scott Boland will replace Cummins in Australia's XI as the hosts aim for a sweep. They won the first Test quite comfortably by 164 runs in Perth despite a decent show from the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side.

"Team medical staff commenced Cummins’ recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match," the team said in a statement.

Cummins is expected to be fit for the first test against South Africa in Brisbane next week.

"I don't think he was too far away (from playing) and he will continue to build this week," Smith said of Cummins.

"But with what's coming up, a big series against South Africa and then Tests in India, there's a lot of cricket.

"From a strategic point of view, to have the possibility of (Cummins) going down and putting the load through the other quicks having bowled some overs at the end of the Perth Test, it was a risky decision to continue going.

"I think we've made the right call and he'll be fine to go for the next Test match I'm sure."

Smith, who had captained Australia during the last summer's Adelaide Test after Cummins had tested positive for Covid-19, said he will lead the side in his own way.

“I have to do it my own way, I can't be someone else. I am pretty chilled – I took over for the game here last year and thought it went pretty smoothly. So same again,” he said.

