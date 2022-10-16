Pat Cummins's 'it's a weird time' reaction to Mankading after Mitchell Starc-Jos Buttler incident: 'You have the power'

Among the hot topics for discussion in the cricket world going into the T20 World Cup is the issue of running out a batter at the non-striker's end for backing up too far, known colloquially as ‘Mankading'. It came into focus when Australia's Mitchell Starc gave England captain Jos Buttler a warning, while seemingly telling him that he may or may not consider doing it but the latter has to stay inside the crease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starc's teammate and fellow fast bowler Pat Cummins has said that the act seems to be in a state of transition, going from being something that was deemed not within the spirit of the game to something that is now a tactical option for teams to utilise.

ALSO READ | Watch: Dinesh Karthik clean bowled by Shami in Team India practice session ahead of T20 WC warm-up match vs Australia

“It's weird time in that I think it's transitioning from something that was maybe frowned upon to something that is considered just a run out. I think it's just a reminder to kind of show that you have the power to pull the trigger if you want to. I am not sure every bowler will but, just warning the batsman that they've got to be careful,” Cummins told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The issue had exploded into cricket conversations around the world this year after India's Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean just as the latter was seemingly giving the home side a chance by leading a last-wicket stand in a thrilling game. The run out ended the match in India's favour, leading to many voices, particularly in the English cricket community, condemning Deepti for the act. At the same time, Indian former players and experts and many others from around the world lauded her for her awareness.

Cummins said that he personally may never do it as it seems just too much work for him to go through his entire run up to attempt a run out. “When I am running in I don't see them at all. I think Josh Hazlewood said the other day that it is way too far to run in, to give a warning or to attempt a run out. It's a waste of energy," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON