‘When facing Jasprit Bumrah, I try to hit as hard as I can’: Pat Cummins after record fifty in KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match

When most of the world's top batters have a hard time against Japrit Bumrah and largely give more importance to survival than scoring, Pat Cummins goes an entirely different way. The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder has a stunning record against Mumbai Indians' Bumrah - one of the best fast bowlers in the world across formats - in the IPL. Cummins enhanced that record by hitting Bumrah for a six and four in KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match to start what would turn out to be one of the most blistering knocks in the Indian Premier League in recent times.

Cummins, who had hit Bumrah for four sixes in an over in a losing cause in IPL 2020, said he has a fairly simple tactic when going up against the right-arm quick and that is to "hit as hard as he can."

"When I come into bat it's probably at the end of the game so he's normally trying to bowl according to death-bowling means I've got pretty clear thinking. I've just to clear the ropes so I'd say whenever I'm facing him, I just try to hit it as hard as I can and fortunately, it's come off a few times," Cummins said in the post-match press conference when asked about his record against Bumrah.

Cummins' last three innings against five-time champions MI in the IPL have been 33 off 12, 53* off 26, 56* off 15.

But what Australia's Test captain and the number 1-ranked bowler in the longest format of the game did against MI on Wednesday in Pune, would go down as one of the most memorable knocks in his career.

Coming in to bat No.7 when KKR had just their gun-player Andre Russell for 11 and still needed 61 to win off 41 balls, Cummins blasted the joint-fastest IPL fifty off 14 balls to finish the match in 16 overs.

"I probably think I'm most surprised by that innings. I'm glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn't trying to overthink it," Cummins said at the post-match press presentation ceremony.

The Australian added, "Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season. Was just trying to pepper the shorter boundary. The hard thing after a big auction is that there are a lot of changes from last year. It's a good mix of talent out there and quite relaxed with the boys."