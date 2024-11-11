Pat Cummins was at Coldplay concert when Australia got hammered by Pakistan in 3rd ODI

No one expected Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan to outclass hosts Australia in the three-match ODI series, but this is exactly what happened. The visitors registered a famous eight-wicket win in the series decider at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Australia rested their key places such as captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne for the third and final ODI, in order to keep them fresh for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pat and Becky Cummins attend Coldplay concert in Sydney. ((Becky Cummins/Instagram))

However, as Pakistan registered a resounding eight-wicket in the series decider, Pat Cummins was at another side of the country. Cummins was seeing a Coldplay concert in Sydney with his wife Becky.

Pat Cummins' wife Becky shared an Instagram Story, in which she can be seen enjoying the Coldplay concert with her husband. She captioned the post as, "Excitement levels are high!"

Talking about the series between Australia and Pakistan, the hosts were unable to put up a good show with the bat in the entire series. Australia was not even able to breach the 200-run mark in the second and third ODI of the series.

Australia announce squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia announced their squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against India on Sunday. As per Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins and the other senior members were given a rest to save them a long trip from east coast to the west, and to keep them fresh for the Perth Test against India.

For the unversed, the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia was played at Adelaide, and all the other senior Australia players were a part of that game.

Australia will next take on Pakistan in the three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday. Josh Inglis will be leading the T20I side. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter is also a part of Australia's Test squad for the series against India.

As per Sydney Morning Herald, the Test team travel day, will be 24 hours, before the final T20I game against Pakistan in Hobart. However, Inglis is unlikely to play the first Test against India as Nathan McSweeney is expected to make his debut as an opener.

Australia are yet to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 2014-15. India defeated Australia on their last two tours Down Under, hence, it is safe to say that Pat Cummins and co, are desperate to get the better of Rohit Sharma's team.

Squads for Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Australia (first Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.