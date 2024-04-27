 PBKS' classy reply to Salman Khan's 10-year-old 'Preity Zinta' post after world record victory against KKR | Cricket - Hindustan Times
PBKS' classy reply to Salman Khan's 10-year-old 'Preity Zinta' post after world record victory against KKR

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 27, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Overwhelmed by the team’s win, PBKS took to X to reply to a tweet by Bollywood actor Salman Khan which goes back to 2014

Punjab Kings registered a record-breaking run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders after pulverising a 262-run total with 8 balls to spare at the Eden Gardens on Friday. The chase was anchored by Jonny Bairstow who scored a match-winning ton to propel his team to victory along with youngsters Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh.

PBKS came up with a heart-melting response to Salman Khan's post

Overwhelmed by the team’s win, PBKS took to X to reply to a tweet by Bollywood actor Salman Khan which goes back to 2014 when the team (then called KXIP) had lost to KKR in the first Qualifier of the league. The actor was asking the team’s co-owner Preity Zinta if her team had won the match as he wrote, “Zinta’s team won kya?”

After nearly 10 years, as the team prevailed over KKR in a dominating run chase, PBKS reposted Salman’s tweet by writing, “Match bhi jeete aur dil bhi! (Won the match and hearts too)”

The Kings were given a mammoth 262-run total by KKR who managed to notch their second 250+ total of the tournament with an opening 130-run partnership by Sunil Narine and Phil Salt. However, the 2014 runner-ups backlashed with Prabhsimran Singh (54 runs off just 20 deliveries) and Jonny Bairstow unleashing their carnage in the powerplay. As the former went back to the pavilion, the Englishman kept the chase running and scored an electrifying 108 runs off just 48 balls which included 9 sixes and 8 fours. Bairstow then joined hands with youngster Shashank Singh (68 off 28 balls) who added the finishing touches to close the match before the end of the 19th over.

The match also witnessed a jaw-dropping 42 sixes being hit across both the innings which was the highest in a T20 match. Furthermore, a total of 523 runs were scored by both teams combined. Not only did Punjab Kings chase the highest total in the history of the season, they did so with 8 wickets in hand at KKR’s home turf.

IPL 2024
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / PBKS' classy reply to Salman Khan's 10-year-old 'Preity Zinta' post after world record victory against KKR
Follow Us On