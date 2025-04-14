PBKS suffer huge blow, Shreyas Iyer labels it as ‘big impact’ after star pacer's injury; likely to miss rest of IPL 2025

Lockie Ferguson is likely to miss a huge chunk of matches for PBKS in the ongoing IPL 2025 campaign, due to injury. The New Zealand pacer had to leave the field after bowling only two deliveries vs SRH. The exact details of his injury hasn’t been revealed yet, but he was spotted holding his left thigh as he went to the dugout. Punjab Kings players celebrate a wicket during a match.(REUTERS)

Speaking ahead of PBKS’ IPL 2025 fixture vs KKR, fast bowling coach James Hopes said, “Ferguson is out indefinitely, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he's done a real decent injury to himself.”

PBKS are expected to replace Ferguson with either Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett, or Afghan Azmatullah Omarzai. Meanwhile, they also have Vijaykumar Vyshak as an option, and also have Yash Thakur.

The 33-year-old pacer also was absent from New Zealand’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign due to a hamstring injury. Ferguson has registered five wickets in four fixtures this season, and has been a key cog in their approach.

Considered to be one of the fastest pacers in the world currently, Ferguson was part of New Zealand’s 2019 World Cup runners-up campaign. Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer also commented on Ferguson’s injury after the SRH match. He said, “It was a big impact. He is someone who can get you instant wickets. That was a big blow. He is someone who clicks 140 at all times and niggles happen. Other bowlers are also there to win matches. So no excuses.”

PBKS' IPL 2025 season - Sixth in points table

PBKS are currently sixth in the IPL 2025 points table with six points in five matches, consisting of three wins and two defeats. They had a strong start under Iyer’s captaincy and at the beginning were table-toppers, but since then their form has dropped down. Against SRH, their bowling and fielding weakness was on full display as they also missed some catches.