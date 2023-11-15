PCB appoints Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's T20I captain, Shan Masood to lead Test side after Babar Azam's resignation

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 15, 2023 08:40 PM IST

PCB has appointed Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's new T20I captain after Babar Azam's resignation.

Babar Azam dropped a captaincy bombshell after Pakistan suffered a premature exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 in India on Wednesday. During India's semi-final encounter with New Zealand, former world no.1 batter Babar took to social media to confirm his resignation. After Pakistan's mediocre performance at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Babar said that he has relinquished the captaincy from all formats.

Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam of Pakistan appeal for a wicket against England(Hindustan Times)

After Babar's mega announcement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20I captain of the Green Army. While speedster Afridi will lead Pakistan in the shortest format, Shan Masood is set to lead the Asian side in Test cricket. “Presenting our captains @shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side,” PCB said.

HT Sports Desk

HT Sports Desk

