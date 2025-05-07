PCB breaks silence on 'Operation Sindoor' affecting PSL, overseas stars' participation; Bangladesh monitor player safety

Despite the increasing cross-border tensions with India following the deadly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, which had taken the lives of 26 civilians last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Wednesday, clarified that the ongoing 2025 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will continue as per schedule. PCB said PSL 2025 will continue as per schedule(AFP)

The Indian armed forces, in the wee hours of Wednesday, launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently mulling over the schedule of the ongoing IPL 2025, after 18 airports were temporarily shut on Wednesday in the northern and western parts of the country following 'Operation Sindoor', PSL is unlikely to be affected.

According to a report in the PTI, a PCB official also confirmed that overseas players will continue participating in the PSL despite the geopolitical situation, with the board having received no official request yet. Three media managers of the six franchises, each having at least five to six foreign stars, in the league said it was a developing situation, but so far, no overseas player (s) from their teams had requested to leave the league.

The report further added that the PCB said the match scheduled between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Rawalpindi will be hosting matches on May 7, 8, 9 and 10. Thereafter, the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on 11 May. The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on 13 May, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and the Final of the marquee event are to take place on 14, 16 and 18 May, respectively, at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Bangladesh monitor players' safety in PSL

Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to a report in Cricbuzz, is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan, with two Bangladesh stars currently part of the PSL. Rishad Hossain is plying trades for Lahore Qalandars, while Nahid Rana plays for Peshawar Zalmi.

"The BCB is in active coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to guarantee the security of our players," the BCB said in a release.