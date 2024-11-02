PCB chairman promises easy visas for Indian fans, 'special quota' for 2025 CT despite uncertainty on Team India's visit

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is making strides to ensure a smooth experience for Indian fans interested in attending the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, set to be hosted in Pakistan. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, also the Federal Interior Minister, announced a proactive approach to visa processing, expressing hopes of seeing a significant turnout from India. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during toss(Pakistan Cricket - X)

“We will be keeping a special quota of tickets for Indian fans, and we will try to make the visa issuance policy brisk,” Naqvi said, according to a recent report.

While the tournament’s official schedule remains pending, key venues have already been earmarked, with matches expected in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The tournament is slated to begin on February 19, with the final taking place on March 9.

However, Indian participation remains uncertain, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaits a formal policy decision from the Indian government on whether to permit its national team to travel to Pakistan. This policy remains a critical factor, especially since no Indian cricket team has traveled to Pakistan since the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, and bilateral cricketing ties have been limited to ICC events and neutral venues.

The PCB remains optimistic about Team India’s participation on their soil, with Naqvi expressing confidence in the matter.

“The Indian team should come. I don’t see them cancel or postpone coming here, and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan,” Naqvi stated. He also highlighted the PCB's commitment to ensuring that Indian fans can attend the anticipated India-Pakistan clash, likely to be held in Lahore.

ECB on India's participation

Meanwhile, high-level officials from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), including Chairman Richard Thompson, weighed in on the broader implications of India’s potential absence from the Champions Trophy. According to reports, ECB officials consider the tournament’s success closely tied to India’s participation, emphasizing that “staging the Champions Trophy without powerhouse India is not an option.”

As discussions advance, the ICC is reportedly preparing alternative plans should the BCCI be unable to secure government approval for the visit.