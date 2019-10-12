e-paper
PCB Chairman wants Sarfaraz to leave Test captaincy: Report

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed(AP)
         

Following Pakistan’s dismal performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be held next week.

In the meeting, Sarfaraz, who has been under the scanner for quite some time now, will be asked to relinquish his duties as Test captain, reports cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The report stated that Sarfaraz is expected to retain his role as captain until the scheduled T20I series against Australia to be played in November. However, a final decision on the status of Sarfaraz as the Test captain is also expected to be made next week, after the meeting.

Earlier, former Pakistan greats Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shahid Afridi had also expressed the same opinion about Sarfaraz and how he should relinquish Test captaincy.

Following Pakistan’s poor performance in the World Cup, voices were raised for the removal of Sarfaraz as captain of the side. The Men in Green were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament as they finished fifth on the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage.

However, PCB retained Sarfaraz as the captain in the 50-over format and appointed Babar Azam as skipper in T20Is.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:34 IST

