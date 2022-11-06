PCB chief Ramiz Raja breaks silence after Pakistan's miraculous T20 World Cup semi-final qualification with cryptic post

Pakistan depended more on other factors to go their way than a win in their final group game in Adelaide. Sunday had three final group-stage fixtures for the T20 World Cup all of which could decide the fate of the two teams from Group 2 who would head to the semis. India, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh were all in a spot to make it with the first two teams having greater chance than the latter two. But in a miraculous turn of events, South Africa were stunned by Netherlands in the opening game on Sunday, leaving Pakistan with just a win to qualify for the semis. They beat Bangladesh by five wickets to make the semis for the second consecutive time in T20 World Cup. Moments after the win, PCB chief Ramiz Raja broke his silence with a cryptic post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan needed one between India and South Africa to lose and them to beat Bangladesh to make the semis. But with both sides facing lower-ranked teams, Pakistan's chances were reduced. However, things worked mysteriously for Pakistan and Netherlands shocked South Africa.

Pakistan then beat Bangladesh in a low-scoring affair, chasing 128 with 11 balls to spare to make the semis.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shakib Al Hasan in total shock, argues with umpire after DRS controversially adjudges him out in PAK vs BAN match

Ramiz has been immensely criticised during Pakistan's campaign in this World Cup, especially after their shock defeat to Zimbabwe in the second game. Few have even called for his resignation. And here is how Ramiz responded as Pakistan made the semis on Sunday…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate all my team the way they played all matches. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

South Africa's loss also ensured India's semi-final qualification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON