PCB chief springs into action after ICC docks Haris Rauf’s match fees for ‘abusive language’, Mohsin Naqvi to…

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 27, 2025 10:25 am IST

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi springs into action as ICC docks Haris Rauf's match fees for “abusive language” during the Super 4s match against India. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the current head of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), sprang into action after Haris Rauf's 30 per cent match fees was docked for using "abusive language" during the Super 4s match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. According to a report in Samaa.TV, Naqvi has decided to pay the fine imposed on the pacer personally.

ICC has reportedly docked 30 per cent of Haris Rauf's match fees (AFP)
ICC has reportedly docked 30 per cent of Haris Rauf's match fees (AFP)

According to several reports, Rauf was docked some portion of his match fees for using “abusive language”, and the penalty amount will now be covered by Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister in the current Pakistan government. He appeared for an official hearing in front of Richie Richardson on Friday and pleaded "not guilty." However, it is important to state that the ICC is yet to issue an official release regarding the sanctions imposed on Rauf.

In the match against India, Rauf was seen signalling towards the Indian crowd, making gestures of 6-0, referencing Pakistan's claims of bringing down six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. He was also involved in a verbal battle with Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

The Pakistan pacer also gave Sanju Samson a fiery send-off, and it was then that he used some "abusive language," for which the ICC fined him.

Earlier, the BCCI had officially lodged a complaint with the ICC against Rauf and opening batter Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures.

Also Read: ‘India ko chhorna mat’: Haris Rauf reacts after Pakistan fan clutches his hand and screams as Asia Cup final decided

After completing his half-century, Farhan held his bat like a gun, firing fictional shots in the air. The ICC did not fine him; he was just given a warning.

Suryakumar Yadav also fined

The ICC also fined the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav 30 per cent of his match fees for making political statements during the Asia Cup group stage game against Pakistan.

After the seven-wicket win in the Group A encounter, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying the entire team stands in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

India and Pakistan will now once again square off in the Asia Cup 2025 final, and the game will go ahead on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both teams have played against each other on two occasions in the eight-team tournament so far, with Suryakumar's team coming out on top in both the encounters.

