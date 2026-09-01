PCB serves show-cause notice to selection committee over Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq selections; gives 24 hours to respond

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned up the heat on the selection/advisory committee after the team's disastrous tour of England, where the Babar Azam-led side lost both opening matches to concede the series ahead of the finale. The PCB has served a show-cause notice demanding a written explanation for two of the selection decisions made for the tour, with the committee given a 24-hour deadline.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan leaves the ground after losing his wicket on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

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The PCB has sought a written explanation over the selection of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq for the tour of England. The two batters were picked following a selection meeting held on June 2.

The PCB wants to know the rationale behind the two picks, including the selection criteria, performances that were taken into consideration and other factors involved in the process.

“Yes, we have issued a showcause notice to the entire committee,” a PCB spokesperson also confirmed to HT Digital

Deep Dive What specific factors did the PCB consider for selecting Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq for the England tour? The PCB is seeking to understand the rationale behind the selections of Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, including the criteria used, their recent performances, and any other factors that influenced the decision. Why did the PCB decide to make drastic changes to the Test squad during the England series? The PCB made sweeping changes due to the team's poor performance, as they lost both opening matches against England, prompting concerns about the direction of the Test side. How has the media reacted to Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq's performance during the England Test series? There has been significant scrutiny and calls for Rizwan's removal from the Test team due to his disappointing scores, while Imam's injury has also raised questions about its legitimacy, with allegations of faking injuries surfacing.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi unleashes on PCB's 'shocking' England Test overhaul: Seven axed, coach gone - 'What is this thinking?'

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{{^usCountry}} There have been calls to drop Rizwan from the Test team for a while now owing to his diminishing returns with the bat. He scored just 61 runs in four innings against England in the Test series, taking his tally to 283 runs in six Tests in 2026 at 25.72, with only two fifties. The wicketkeeper-batter also struggled in 2025, scoring 360 runs in 10 innings, and has yet to score a century since his unbeaten 171 against Bangladesh in August 2024. That remains his only triple-figure score in the format in the last four years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have been calls to drop Rizwan from the Test team for a while now owing to his diminishing returns with the bat. He scored just 61 runs in four innings against England in the Test series, taking his tally to 283 runs in six Tests in 2026 at 25.72, with only two fifties. The wicketkeeper-batter also struggled in 2025, scoring 360 runs in 10 innings, and has yet to score a century since his unbeaten 171 against Bangladesh in August 2024. That remains his only triple-figure score in the format in the last four years. {{/usCountry}}

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Rizwan was released from the squad after the end of the second Test at Lord's as part of Pakistan's chaotic selection changes. Imam was also released after suffering a calf injury during the same game and did not bat in either innings as the visitors lost by 194 runs.

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The injury has attracted scrutiny, with speculation in the media over its legitimacy. In the wake of the latest development, allegations that Imam had faked injuries in the past also resurfaced in the media.

"As advised by the Competent Authority, you are hereby requested to provide a written explanation regarding the basis and rationale for the selection of the said two players, including the relevant selection criteria, performance considerations and any other factors taken into account during the selection process.

"The explanation should clearly outline the reasons for their selection and the process followed in arriving at the final decision. You are hereby directed to submit your written explanation to the PCB within twenty-four (24) hours of receipt of this Notice. The response must clearly and unequivocally address each of the matters set out herein," read the notice.

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PCB had asked the committee to submit the explanation within 24 hours, describing the matter as "urgent and of utmost importance".