PCB decides to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test captain: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly decided to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test captain. According to a report in Geo News, the cricketing board has decided to appoint a new person in charge of the Test side before ICC Test Championship.

The report adds that PCB’s Cricket Committee will take up the issue in the meeting scheduled next week on Friday in Lahore. It further added that the board might be willing to hand over the job to Shan Masood.

The report further stated that not all the members of the board are eager over Masood’s appointment, but the decision has been made in principle by PCB’s think tank.

The decision has come just a few days after Sarfaraz said that he wishes to continue as the captain and the final decision lies with PCB.

“It’s not that I’m saying I refuse to resign. All I’m saying is the decision rests with the PCB, the same way as the decision to appoint me captain was taken by them. I’m sure they’ll take the decision that’s best for Pakistan,” he told reporters earlier this month.

Sarfaraz has led Pakistan in 13 Tests in which the side has won only four matches and lost eight. The side is currently placed in the 7th position in Test rankings.

