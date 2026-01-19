PCB freezes T20 World Cup preparations amid Bangladesh uncertainty; prepares for possible pull-out: Report

Adding a fresh twist to the ongoing standoff between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has paused Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7, according to a report in Geo News. Pakistan are part of Group A in the 2026 T20 World Cup (AFP)

The report added that the team management is expected to be briefed on the developments and possible courses of action by PCB officials. The board has also been asked to prepare a contingency plan in the event Pakistan decide to pull out of the tournament.

Earlier, Geo News reported that the PCB had backed Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for the ICC event and indicated it would review its own participation if the issue remains unresolved. Pakistan’s stance reportedly followed outreach from the Bangladesh government.

ALSO READ: Goodbye, Jaddu: With Axar and Sundar waiting, under-firing Ravindra Jadeja could well have played his last ODI for India The controversy began after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, without a public explanation. In response, the BCB banned the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh and wrote to the ICC requesting a change of venues for their World Cup matches, citing unwillingness to travel to India. Placed in Group C, Bangladesh are scheduled to play their preliminary matches in Mumbai and Kolkata.

After the ICC rejected the request, the BCB proposed a group swap with Ireland, who are set to play all their matches in Sri Lanka. That request, too, was turned down.

In a separate report, ESPNcricinfo said the ICC has now issued an ultimatum to the BCB, asking the board to confirm its participation in the tournament by January 21. While the ICC remains hopeful of Bangladesh’s involvement, it is understood that Scotland would be named as the replacement team, based on current rankings, should Bangladesh withdraw.