PCB miffed with Pakistan's loss against Bangladesh, set to introduce performance-based central contracts: Report

Pakistan's loss to Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series hasn't gone down well with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the Mohsin Naqvi-led body has decided to get “tough” with the players. According to a report by news agency PTI, the PCB is set to introduce performance-based central contracts. The Shan Masood-led Test team lost the first match of the two-game series by 104 runs, and to make matters worse, eight World Test Championship (WTC) points were also docked on Friday after Pakistan were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate in the series opener. The PCB is set to introduce performance-based central contracts. (AFP)

The PTI report stated that the PCB is set to review the terms and conditions of the central contracts on July 1. It has also come to light that the people trusted with drafting new central contracts are working with the legal department to confirm which clauses can be introduced or changed.

While the PTI may be introducing changes to the central contracts list, the board doesn't want to infringe on players' rights as PCB employees. The PCB source also stated that there is a minimal chance of the A category being restored in the new contracts list after it was removed.

Also Read: ICC rubs salt in Pakistan's wounds after opening Test loss vs Bangladesh, imposes WTC point deduction and heavy fine "The board is discussing different ways to make the central contracts more performance-oriented, meaning introducing a financial system where players are judged and paid on their performances series to series and in tournaments," the source told news agency PTI.

"Number of players who are contracted can expect to find themselves dropped from the new list after a decline in performances of the national team in all formats," the source added.

Training and conditional camp After the second Test against Bangladesh, the Pakistan national team will face Australia in a three-match ODI series. After that, the PCB will hold a long training and conditioning camp. The PCB is also considering making it financially more rewarding for players who play only the Test format for the national team.

The PCB source also stated that board officials have received feedback that many players are taking their places for granted and are not spending enough time sharpening their skills or improving their fitness.

"The lure of the T20 leagues is seen as one reason for players developing a comfort zone for themselves, which is why the new contracts might also see some telling conditions for players to play in foreign leagues," he added.

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played from May 16. Pakistan have lost three Tests in a row against Bangladesh.