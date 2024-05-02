PCB picks Lahore as sole venue for Team India at Champions Trophy 2025: 'Keep their travel to a minimum'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has drafted India to play all of their matches in the Champions Trophy next year in Lahore, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. Pakistan is scheduled to host the multi-team ICC event in 2025, and the report suggests that PCB is eyeing a mid-February window to host the competition. India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the 2023 Asia Cup

Due to its close proximity to the Wagah Border (the crossing between India and Pakistan), Lahore has been chosen by the PCB to host the Indian team; the report further mentions that the city will also host the Champions Trophy final.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore have been selected as the venues for the Champions Trophy. But PCB's rationale behind India playing in only one venue is rather simple; it eases the logistics and security preparations and also reduces the headache for Indian fans in terms of travelling.

India have not travelled to Pakistan in 17 years, with their last tour being at the 2008 Asia Cup. Tensions in political and diplomatic relations between the two nations have resulted in the absence of any bilateral cricket series between them for over 11 years.

Last year, the Asia Cup was played in a hybrid model after India's refusal to play in Pakistan – originally the hosts for the entire tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team played all of its matches, including the final, in Sri Lanka. In October, the Pakistan side travelled to India to take part in the ODI World Cup and played across five venues: Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

ICC General Manager visits Pakistan

According to another report from PTI, ICC's General Manager, Wasim Khan, visited Lahore, where he held talks with the PCB over the Champions Trophy, with particular interest in Team India's potential schedule for the tournament.

“The ICC general manager Wasim Khan also recently visited Lahore where he discussed the CT arrangements with the PCB top brass, and it was suggested that the Indian team’s travel itinerary be kept to a minimum,” a PCB source told the news agency.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has maintained that all teams would play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as per schedule. He also informed that stadium renovation work would commence soon.