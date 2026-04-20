PCB punishes Rajasthan Royals all-rounder for ditching PSL for IPL, but spares him Muzarabani-style two-year ban

Despite a similar incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday opted for a different punishment for another player who turned down a Pakistan Super League (PSL) deal to sign with an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Chennai Super Kings' Khaleel Ahmed hugs Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer after the match as Dasun Shanaka and umpire Kumar Dharmasena looks on (REUTERS)

On Monday, the PCB announced sanctions for Dasun Shanaka after the Sri Lankan all-rounder left Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals. He was handed a one-year ban, in contrast to the two-year punishment imposed on Blessing Muzarabani for a similar offence.

The defending PSL champions had signed Shanaka at the inaugural auction in February for PKR 7.5 million. However, just before their season opener against Hyderabad Kingsmen, Shanaka withdrew from the tournament and later joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Sam Curran.

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Following a review, the PCB banned Shanaka from the PSL for one year, meaning he will be ineligible to feature in the league next season. The board stated that Shanaka had breached contractual terms and was therefore sanctioned.

“The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognised within the existing contractual framework,” the PCB said. “While the Board has taken note of the player’s expressions of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan during the formal hearing, the severity of the contractual violations necessitates regulatory action to maintain the integrity and exclusivity of the league.”

The sanction is notably softer than the one imposed on Muzarabani. The Zimbabwe fast bowler had entered into an agreement with Islamabad United but pulled out to join Kolkata Knight Riders, prompting the PCB to impose a two-year ban.

Muzarabani’s agency, however, argued that no formal contract had been signed, claiming the agreement was only verbal. They added that while they awaited official documentation, KKR moved swiftly to secure the player.

Shanaka issues apology Shanaka apologised for his decision, stating that he had no intention of joining the IPL at the time he withdrew from the PSL.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of PSL, and the wider cricket community,” he said. “The PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down.

“I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the PSL, I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

Shanaka is yet to feature for Rajasthan Royals this season.