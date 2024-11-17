PCB quashes reports of Aaqib Javed replacing Jason Gillespie as head coach; Aussie to continue Test assignment vs SA

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the reports of former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed replacing Jason Gillespie as the all-format head coach. Earlier, it was being widely reported that Javed is all set to replace Gillespie, after the latter refused to accept the all-format coaching role. However, PCB has now quashed all these rumours, saying Gillespie will coach Pakistan Test side for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, set to be played in December. Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie during the press conference REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro(REUTERS)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of PCB wrote, “PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa.”

However, it is important to mention that PCB has just mentioned about the upcoming two Tests against South Africa. Pakistan are also slated to play three T20Is against the Proteas, hence, a new coach announcement for the white-ball formats may be made soon.

Earlier, before the white-ball series against Australia, Gary Kirsten had stepped down as Pakistan coach, and this led the PCB to appoint Jason Gillespie as the interim white-ball coach for the three ODIs and three T20Is.

Gillespie was made the white-ball coach for just the series against Australia. Pakistan are slated to tour Zimbabwe next for white-ball matches, and it needs to be seen who is chosen as the coach for this leg.

How has Gillespie performed as coach so far

Ever since Gillespie has been appointed as the coach, Pakistan have had polarising results. First, Pakistan faced a 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh at home, but the hosts changed their fortunes around in the three-match Test series against England, registering a 2-1 win. This was also Pakistan's first Test home series win in nearly four years.

Gillespie also recently oversaw Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia in 22 years, as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side outclassed the hosts 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

However, Pakistan recently lost the T20I series against Jos Inglis' Australia after facing defeats in the first two matches. The final T20I of the three-match series will be played in Hobart on Monday.