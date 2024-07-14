PCB set to take stringent BCCI-like decision on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and co. after T20 World Cup horror: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could be set for a significant clash with some of the country's top cricket stars after deciding to deny Naseem Shah a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in The Hundred. This move could spark further tensions; according to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the PCB plans to restrict several all-format players from taking part in upcoming franchise tournaments. Shaheen Afridi (L) and Babar Azam during T20 World Cup (Reuters)

The PCB is likely to withhold NOCs from several centrally contracted players for various franchise leagues. The Global T20 League (GLT20) in Canada, which has yet to receive an official ICC sanction, is one such tournament. It appears that key players like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam will not be permitted to participate, citing workload management as the primary reason.

Although these tournaments do not directly clash with any international fixtures for Pakistan, the PCB is keen to ensure their players are well-rested ahead of a busy schedule. Pakistan's national team is set to embark on a two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting August 21, which necessitates that all-format players remain in peak condition.

Adding to the complexity, the GLT20's official start date is July 25, with Afridi reportedly already in Canada preparing for the tournament. Naseem Shah was expected to earn £125,000 from The Hundred, beginning July 23. The significant financial opportunity being taken away is likely to cause frustration among the players.

However, the PCB's stance does not affect all players equally; Usama Mir, who was previously denied an NOC for the T20 Blast, will be allowed to participate in The Hundred, alongside Haris Rauf.

The PCB's restrictions are set to extend beyond these immediate leagues, affecting all-format players throughout Pakistan's nearly continuous cricketing schedule from October to May. During this period, Pakistan will engage in a variety of series, including three home Tests against England, limited-overs series in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, a Test series in South Africa, and further home series against the West Indies. The schedule also includes a home tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand, the home Champions Trophy, and the PSL.

Consequently, the PCB has made it clear that no NOC requests will be entertained during this period for all-format players.

Decision comes after poor T20 WC

This decision comes in the wake of Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup, where they failed to advance past the first round. The side faced a shocking defeat at the hands of the United States in the tournament opener and faced a further defeat to India.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had indicated plans for significant changes within the team, although no immediate actions followed the World Cup exit. Recent developments, including the dismissal of Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the PCB selection committee, suggest that the board is now beginning to implement strategic changes.