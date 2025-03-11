Karachi, In a stunning development, the Pakistan Cricket Board has resorted to cost-cutting measures including slashing the match fees of players in domestic cricket, raising questions about the financial health of the sport's apex body in the country. PCB slashes match fees in domestic cricket

The PCB has reduced the match fees of cricketers participating in the upcoming National T20 Championship from 100,000 rupees per match to 10,000 per match with reserve players getting 5000 per match. The tournament begins on March 14.

The reduction in match fees has caused concern among players and the board is also considering spending less on development of domestic cricket.

According to sources, the head of domestic cricket in the PCB, Abdullah Khurrum Niazi, has been "reducing facilities" for domestic players in the last few months.

"The players who were first being offered accommodation at five-star and four-star hotels are now being offered cheaper accommodation. Air travel has also been reduced for them besides fees," a source said.

Another source said that outstanding payments from last season are yet to be cleared for players and umpires.

Additionally, the PCB is yet to implement an annual pension increase for former Test cricketers, as mandated by board policy.

The irony, according to one source, is that while match fees for players are being reduced, officials taking these decisions are getting monthly salaries in millions.

The PCB at the same time is also paying hefty monthly salaries to national selectors and even mentors appointed with five teams for the just-concluded Champions Cup.

Mentors Misbah ul Haq, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq, on two-year contracts, are said to be paid around 5 million per month.

The PCB has also spent around 1.8 billion rupees on upgrading the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the Champions Trophy.

