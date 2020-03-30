e-paper
PCB to prepare customised training regime for top players

cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Karachi
The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send customised training plans to 30 players, including the centrally contracted ones, to continue their fitness regime and training while staying isolated at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a reliable source in the board, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has held discussions with the PCB chairman and chief executive officer on the players’ training plan.

“Misbah is concerned that this long isolation period could affect the players fitness and training regime and it would be difficult for them to immediately adjust whenever the Pakistan Cricket Board resumes cricket activities in the country,” the source said.

He said Misbah had worked out the customised training plans with the team’s support staff and these plans would now be sent to around 30 players individually for them to follow at home.

The PCB for the moment has suspended all cricket activities in the country amid the coronovirus outbreak.

The source said that Misbah had also made it clear to the players to avoid rich or junk foods while isolating at home and follow the same diet they follow while playing for Pakistan.

“Misbah is concerned because there is no time frame when cricket activities will resume and he doesn’t want a situation where players find it difficult to immediately adjust back to the old routine specially with a tour of Ireland, Holland and England scheduled from June onwards.”

